Johnson & Johnson partners with U.S. agency to develop coronavirus vaccine
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it was working with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine, Trend reports citing Reuters.
J&J said in January that it had started work on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 1000 people in China.
