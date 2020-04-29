U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 1 million Tuesday afternoon, reaching 1,002,498 as of 1:55 p.m. (1755 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the tally, a total of 57,266 deaths related to the disease have been recorded in the country.

New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 291,996 cases and 22,668 deaths, followed by New Jersey where 111,188 cases and 6,442 deaths have been reported. Other states with over 40,000 cases include Massachusetts, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania, according to the CSSE.