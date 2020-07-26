Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas

Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, made landfall in the U.S. state of Texas on Saturday afternoon, with rain surge and maximum winds of 90 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Hanna morphed from a tropical storm into a hurricane on Saturday morning and is expected to weaken quickly as it moves inland, according to the NHC.

Some meteorologists warned of flash flooding and local officials asked residents to stay home.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties in Texas on Saturday, in view of "a threat of imminent disaster, including property damage and loss of life, due to widespread flooding, storm surge, and hurricane force winds." Enditem