Category 4 hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura has made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana as a category 4 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour is located about 40 miles (70 km) east of Port Arthur, Texas and is expected to move inland across southwestern Louisiana on Thursday morning, the NHC said.