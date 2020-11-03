Early vote in U.S. presidential election hits record 100 million
More than 100 million Americans cast an early vote in the 2020 presidential election ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida, driving what is expected to the highest turnout in modern times, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The sharp increase in mail-in and early in-person voting was largely spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in the United States and continues unabated in many states as the number of cases continue to spike.
Latest
Armenia continues to use white phosphorus projectiles against civilians in Tartar region - Azerbaijani president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
World knows about Armenia’s crimes and must demand punishment of those responsible – Azerbaijani ombudsman
Ambassador Bilal Hayee calls on President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” to discuss commencement of direct flights between Pakistan and Azerbaijan
Militarization level in Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani lands - one of highest in world - president's aide
President's aide calls on Azerbaijani citizens abroad for vigilance against possible Armenian attacks
Assistant to Azerbaijani president, spokesman for Azerbaijani Defense Ministry holding joint briefing