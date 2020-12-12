Helicopter crashes into field in Texas, 2 killed
Two men were killed when a helicopter crashed in a field in West Texas, authorities said here Friday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said the helicopter crashed Thursday around 13 km southwest of Colorado City in Mitchell County.
Both victims -- the pilot and the passenger, respectively aged 31 and 32, were from Colorado City. They were headed to a ranch to help move cattle, Toombs said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States are expected to carry out investigation, local media reported.
Latest
Heydar Aliyev Foundation begins to restore religious monuments and mosques in liberated Azerbaijani territories (PHOTO)
Putin’s approach helped us lead process of Karabakh settlement in positive direction - President of Turkey
Today, thanks to leadership of my dear Brother Erdogan, Turkey become powerhouse on global scale - President Aliyev
President of Azerbaijan: We agreed with President Erdogan to go to Shusha, after new highway is built
Famous “Bayraktar”, product of Turkish defense industry, played exceptional role in our success - President of Azerbaijan
Human Rights Watch reports several incidents of Armenian forces using ballistic missiles in apparent indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians
Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova talks Turkey's support of Azerbaijan in interview with Anadolu News Agency