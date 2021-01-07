Washington DC Mayor Bowser extends emergency order for two more weeks
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser made a decision to extend public safety emergency order for 15 days, until January 21 or through Inauguration Day, Trend reports citing TASS.
Announcing late on Wednesday her new order on the 15-day extension Bowser said in a statement that "President [Donald] Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid.".
