US Vice President Pence to attend Biden’s inauguration
US Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, Trend reports citing TASS.
Earlier on Thursday, Politico reported citing three different sources, that the Vice President might attend the inauguration ceremony in a bit to display his adherence to the peaceful transfer of power. In response, Biden said on January 8 that he will welcome Pence’s attendance, adding that he is glad that President Trump is going to ignore the ceremony.
