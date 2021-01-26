Johnson & Johnson promises vaccine data "soon"
Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would share details from its widely watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Data from Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 shot is expected this month, with global hopes to battle the virus riding on multiple vaccines to ensure adequate supply.
In the latest setback to the effort, rival Merck & Co said on Monday it was discontinuing development of both its COVID-19 vaccines.
Johnson & Johnson also forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between $9.40 and $9.60 per share after its fourth-quarter sales rose to $22.48 billion from $20.75 billion.
Latest
Clearing of mines, unexploded ordnance continuing in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VİDEO)
President Aliyev receives French Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives Rashad Nabiyev in video format on his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (PHOTO)