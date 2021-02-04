U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending Jan. 29, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.5 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by about 1.4 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.5 million b/d, up by about 128,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.0 million b/d, down by about 601,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.0 million b/d, down by about 429,000 b/d year on year.