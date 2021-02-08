Tesla stashes $1.5 billion in bitcoin, to accept as payment for cars soon
Tesla Inc said on Monday it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash.
It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could “acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term”.
Bitcoin surged after Tesla made the disclosure to hit a record high.
