U.S.'s Blinken reaffirms strategic partnership in call with Jordan's king
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday and “reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan,” a U.S. State Department spokesman said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Blinken commended the king for “Jordan’s steadfast leadership promoting peace and stability in the Middle East,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
