U.S. to detail plan for global distribution of 80 mln vaccine doses

The United States will announce in the next two weeks how it will distribute 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses it has pledged globally, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Blinken said the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden would focus on equitable distribution and not tie political strings to the process.

On Monday, Biden said his administration would send at least 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

"Sometime within the next two weeks we will be announcing the process by which we will distribute those vaccines," Blinken said during his first trip as secretary of state to Latin America, which is fighting to contain COVID-19.

Blinken said the announcement would reveal the criteria and details of the process.