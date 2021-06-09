US ambassador to Russia to take part in Putin-Biden summit in Geneva

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will take part in a meeting between the two countries’ presidents set to be held in Geneva on June 16, US Embassy Spokesperson Jason Rebholz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, citing the ambassador, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Ambassador Sullivan: Looking forward to joining the US president in Geneva next week. President Biden is a strong defender of US interests, and we’ll have a great team to support him as we meet with Russian leaders on the full range of pressing issues that affect the US-Russia relationship," the tweet reads.