US ambassador to return to Moscow within days
US Ambassador John Sullivan, who left for Washington for consultations on April 22, will return to Moscow within the next few days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS, Trend reports.
"He will come within the next few days. He will be in Moscow literally within days," the senior diplomat said.
IsDB, ISFD NGOs Empowerment for Poverty Reduction Program: Closing webinar for TADAMON Crowdfunding Academy for CSOs held in Kazakhstan
