Hundreds of people evacuated from partially derailed Metro train in Washington

A Metro train partially derailed in Arlington around 5 p.m. Tuesday, which caused a suspension of train service between the Pentagon and Foggy Bottom stations. No injuries were reported and shuttle buses are available, Trend reports citing Wjla.

Arlington County Fire & EMS is assisting Metro with evacuating between 200 and 300 people from the train, which is in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery. Just one car was affected by the derailment, and there were about 25 people on that car.

7News cameras saw some of those passengers walking along the tracks toward the closest platform, Arlington Cemetery. The first ones started to arrive around 6:50 p.m.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission is investigating at the scene.

Metro officials provided an update around 7:15 p.m. You can watch their comments in the video below.

As of then, people were still being evacuated and the cause of the derailment was unknown.