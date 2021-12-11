Dozens killed as tornadoes rip through Kentucky, other U.S. states

A devastating swarm of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and five other U.S. states, killing dozens of people and leaving a trail of destroyed homes, factories and warehouses along a path that stretched more than 200 miles, officials said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

At least four tornadoes touched down overnight in parts of Kentucky, causing significant damage in more than a dozen counties. The primary tornado travelled more than 227 miles (365 km) across the state, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

The death toll could exceed 50 people and could reach up to 100, he told an early morning news conference.

"The reports are really heartbreaking," he said. "This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history and some areas have been hit in ways that is hard to put into words."

Some of the worst destruction was in Mayfield, a small city of about 10,000 people in the far western part of Kentucky, where the state converges with Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas.

About 110 people were inside a candle factory in the area when the tornado ripped through, bringing down the roof and causing mass casualties, Beshear said.