Death toll may rise to 100 after tornadoes rip through 6 U.S. states

Death toll may rise to 100 after at least 30 tornadoes swept through six states overnight in the central parts of the United States, including Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A candle factory in Kentucky has been completely destroyed, local media reported on Saturday.

"There were about 110 people in it (candle factory) at the time that the tornado hit it," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. "We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100."

Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the area.

Tornadoes also hit a nursing home in Arkansas and took off the roof of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, causing certain fatalities. Another nursing home and a fire station in Trumann of Tennessee also caused substantial damage.