Kentucky governor says over 80 people died in devastating tornadoes

Following some of the strongest tornadoes ever seen in the US overnight Friday, the governor of the particularly hard-hit state of Kentucky said on Sunday that he now believes over 80 people to have died, Trend reports citing DPA.

"The confirmation process is slow," Andy Beshear told CNN, but from reports he had received, he said that more than 80 people had died in his state, and that he expected the final death toll to exceed 100.

"This is the deadliest tornado event we have ever had." The extent of the destruction is devastating, he said. "I have places that are gone. I mean, just gone."

Numerous people remain missing, the governor said. In the town of Dawson Springs alone, with a population of around 2,700, the list of missing people spanned eight pages, he said. "The massive, widespread damage makes rescue efforts challenging."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences in the wake of the devastating tornadoes in the US, saying he was sorry for the dozens of people killed.

"Be assured of my sincere sympathy in connection with the tragic consequences of the tornado that devastated Kentucky and a number of other US states," the telegram to US President Joe Biden, released by the Kremlin on Sunday, said.

"In Russia, we share in the grief of those who have lost their relatives and loved ones in the wake of this disaster," Putin continued.

"We hope that the injured will recover and the consequences of the disaster will soon be overcome."