Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident Friday, Trend reports citing Fox News.

"There was a four vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another," Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital on Friday." Madison said that "one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion."

The 74-year-old actor was driving a black Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius.

The black Yukon SUV started to roll and eventually landed on top of the Prius. It continued to roll into a Porsche Cayenne, the outlet reported.

Schwarzenegger is okay, but the driver of the Prius sustained injuries during the crash. The actor's "only concern" is the injured woman, a representative for Schwarzenegger told Fox News.