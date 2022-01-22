Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident

US 22 January 2022 06:57 (UTC+04:00)
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car accident Friday, Trend reports citing Fox News.

"There was a four vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another," Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital on Friday." Madison said that "one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion."

The 74-year-old actor was driving a black Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius.

The black Yukon SUV started to roll and eventually landed on top of the Prius. It continued to roll into a Porsche Cayenne, the outlet reported.

Schwarzenegger is okay, but the driver of the Prius sustained injuries during the crash. The actor's "only concern" is the injured woman, a representative for Schwarzenegger told Fox News.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Russian, Iranian top diplomats confirm commitment to Vienna talks to restore JCPOA - MFA
Russian, Iranian top diplomats confirm commitment to Vienna talks to restore JCPOA - MFA
Moscow welcomes ‘progress’ on Iran nuclear deal
Moscow welcomes ‘progress’ on Iran nuclear deal
Parties narrowing differences in Vienna talks - Iran's top negotiator
Parties narrowing differences in Vienna talks - Iran's top negotiator
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
India to allow arms manufacturers to enhance production Other News 11:10
Kazakhstan names Samruk-Kazyna's entreprises planned to be put up for IPOs Kazakhstan 11:02
Iranian currency rates for January 22 Finance 10:42
Statistical center of Iran reveals figures of growing inflation Finance 10:42
Azerbaijan reduces quarantine period for COVID-19 patients Society 10:16
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender on manufacturing of parts for pumping equipment Tenders 10:15
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar - most suitable for winter tourism among liberated areas, agency says Economy 10:13
EAM Jaishankar dials envoys in US, Canada after 4 Indians freeze to death along US-Canada border Other News 10:10
Balkan Shipbuilding Yard in Turkmenistan to build new ships Construction 10:10
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for Jan.21 Uzbekistan 10:08
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Oil&Gas 10:08
Azerbaijan talks probability of commercial oil & gas reserves at Aypara area in Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 10:05
GM sets $6.5 bln for in Michigan electric vehicle plants -document US 09:50
Georgia – Turkey trade turnover up Georgia 09:40
Subhas Chandra Bose's family members welcome PM's decision on Netaji's statue at India Gate Other News 09:39
Kazakhstan talks business support measures related to tax legislation Kazakhstan 09:38
Iran resumes gas export to Turkey Oil&Gas 09:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan fully meets demand at foreign exchange auction Finance 09:02
US commits to helping Saudi Arabia, Gulf partners defend against threats from Yemen Arab World 09:00
NYPD officer killed, another seriously wounded in shooting US 08:24
Poland, Georgia to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting – ministry Georgia 08:00
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention centre in Yemen's Saada Arab World 07:29
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident US 06:57
Germany's minimum wage hike will not cost jobs - labour minister Europe 06:23
Canadian tourist killed, 2 others wounded in Mexico resort shooting World 05:46
Iran says gas flows to Turkey resume after being cut due to technical fault Iran 05:04
Student shot at Maryland school, suspect in custody US 04:22
France: Former aides to ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy jailed for opinion poll fraud Europe 03:38
WHO recommends reduced dose Pfizer COVID vaccine for under 12s Turkey 02:48
Islamic State jailbreak in Syria, army barracks attack in Iraq leave at least 39 dead World 02:07
U.N. chief condemns deadly Saudi-led coalition strike in Yemen World 01:16
Amirabdollahian: new chapter in Iran-Russia ties to unfold Politics 00:28
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan increases Uzbekistan 00:01
Dozens killed in Saudi-led coalition air raid on Yemen prison Arab World 21 January 23:36
Price of fuel and lubricants in Kyrgyzstan increased by 70% over past year Kyrgyzstan 21 January 22:51
Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order in escalating dispute World 21 January 22:10
Turkey wraps up in-person semester with success against pandemic Europe 21 January 21:36
Azerbaijan may toughen punishment for domestic violence Society 21 January 21:18
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank's profits increase Finance 21 January 21:02
Azerbaijan names most profitable non-oil fields in terms of tax revenue growth Finance 21 January 21:00
Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase variable speed drives Kazakhstan 21 January 20:09
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy hydraulic press Tenders 21 January 20:09
Turkmenistan-Belarus trade turnover fell in 11M2021 Finance 21 January 19:26
Crime rate in Azerbaijani Armed Forces decreases - military prosecutor general Society 21 January 19:19
Size of consumer market in Azerbaijan increases - minister Economy 21 January 18:24
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 21 January 18:23
Government focuses on subsidizing production rather than import – Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Economy 21 January 18:22
Azerbaijan is one of countries with best conditions for training - Australian gymnast Society 21 January 18:17
Azerbaijan's parliament discusses lifting of visa regime with Serbia Politics 21 January 18:15
European Azerbaijan School hosts return of World Scholar's Cup to Baku (PHOTO) Politics 21 January 18:14
Uzbekistan and Oman eye joint projects in transport sector Uzbekistan 21 January 18:05
Schlumberger's profit jumps as higher oil prices spur drilling demand Europe 21 January 18:02
Kazakhstan to strictly fulfill all investment obligations - President Tokayev Business 21 January 17:53
Global inflation crisis intensifying: what will Azerbaijan do? Economy 21 January 17:50
Kazakhstan needs new tax policy - president Kazakhstan 21 January 17:40
Georgia’s main oil exporters disclosed Georgia 21 January 17:26
Uzbekistan discloses level of assimilation of investment in fixed capital Uzbekistan 21 January 17:21
Kazakhstan’s banking sector sees increase in total assets Finance 21 January 17:18
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of foreign trade turnover for 2021 Uzbekistan 21 January 17:17
Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan trade turnover increased in 2021 Business 21 January 17:08
Iran eyes establishment of joint bank with China Business 21 January 17:07
Azerbaijan continues searching for servicemen gone missing during Karabakh war Society 21 January 17:04
UAE bourses end higher on financial, telecom boost Arab World 21 January 17:03
Kazakhstan's president orders to audit all local deposits Oil&Gas 21 January 17:02
Turkmenhimiya opens tender to purchase chemical products Tenders 21 January 16:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 21 January 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 1,068 more COVID-19 cases, 551 recoveries Society 21 January 16:55
German health min sees possible tripling of COVID infections by mid-Feb Europe 21 January 16:49
Kazakh government must develop new modern approaches to public-private partnership - president Kazakhstan 21 January 16:41
Kazakhstan unveils its TOP-3 trade partners for 11M2021 Kazakhstan 21 January 16:37
Azerbaijan launches working group to prepare measures to combat inflation Economy 21 January 16:18
Israel's defence chief isolates at home after positive COVID test Israel 21 January 16:05
Former ambassador sentenced to 10 years in prison in Azerbaijan Society 21 January 16:02
Azerbaijani holding training session for reservists (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 21 January 15:53
Rising influence of limited elite groups in Kazakhstan becomes serious security threat - Tokayev Kazakhstan 21 January 15:35
Turkmen factory discloses construction materials production data Business 21 January 15:26
Azerbaijan enters new stage of strategic development - official Politics 21 January 15:06
Georgia’s fuel prices remain relatively low Georgia 21 January 15:04
Kazakhstan to create secondary market for distressed asset purchase and sale Kazakhstan 21 January 14:48
SOCAR Turkey eyes capacity expansion for STAR Refinery Oil&Gas 21 January 14:45
Russia reports 49,513 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since start of pandemic Russia 21 January 14:35
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery expands its list of oil grades Oil&Gas 21 January 14:28
Kazakhstan needs tough policy to demonopolize economy - president Kazakhstan 21 January 14:27
Iran reduces electricity subsides for high consuming users Business 21 January 14:24
Azerbaijan unveils value added growth in non-oil industry in 2021 Economy 21 January 14:21
Georgia names main trading partners by export destinations in 2021 Georgia 21 January 14:18
Azerbaijan discloses state budget expenditure growth in 2021 Finance 21 January 14:05
Turkmenistan-Turkey trade volume increased in 11M2021 Business 21 January 14:05
Goals of Advisor to French President's Cabinet, EU Special Representative for S.Caucasus's visit to Azerbaijan named (Exclusive) Politics 21 January 14:04
Azerbaijan-Armenia border demarcation is priority - Russian MFA Politics 21 January 13:58
Greenhouse sector in Georgia may soon get needed backup from USAID, UNDP, ADB Georgia 21 January 13:57
Russia is consistently making efforts to resolve situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - MFA Politics 21 January 13:52
Nar supports the biggest platform of Azerbaijani audiobook library Society 21 January 13:34
Kazakh National Bank to ensure balance of foreign exchange market until full restoration of confidence in tenge Kazakhstan 21 January 13:23
SOCAR Turkey updates on Merkury project Oil&Gas 21 January 13:10
Turkish officials visit Azerbaijan’s pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 21 January 13:06
Intel plans $20 bln chip manufacturing site in Ohio - sources US 21 January 13:00
Uzbek Central Bank shares data on volume of cash in circulation Uzbekistan 21 January 12:51
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase medical oxygen cylinders Tenders 21 January 12:50
Ukraine discloses volume of Azerbaijani investments in economy Economy 21 January 12:44
All news