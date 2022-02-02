US calls for emergency UN security council meeting on North Korea

The US has requested an emergency meeting on Thursday of the UN Security Council on North Korea, which launched its most powerful missile since 2017 last weekend, diplomatic sources said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The meeting is expected to be held behind closed doors. It is up to Russia, the president of the Security Council for the month of February, to confirm the timing.

North Korea confirmed on Monday it had fired a Hwasong-12 “ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile,” in its first test since 2017 of a weapon that powerful.