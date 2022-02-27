US requests holding UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Sunday
The United States requested holding a UN Security Council session to address the situation in Ukraine on Sunday, February 27, a source in one of the delegations told TASS, Trend reports.
"The request [for Sunday, February 27] has been sent," the source said.
In accordance with the procedure, a UN Security Council chair is to appoint a meeting upon receiving the request.
Another source explained to TASS that the session will convene "for a procedural vote" to organize a special session of the UN General Assembly. In this format, a decision will require nine ‘yes’ votes to be passed, and a veto is not applicable.
