Elon Musk says ready to lift Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump will be allowed back on Twitter, US businessman Elon Musk, who is purchasing the social network, announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts <...>. I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said at FT Live’s Future of the Car conference.

The businessman noted that the decision on the ban, which was "morally bad" and alienated a large part of the country from the social network, would be reversed.