U.S. Embassy joins EducationUSA Alumni Fair to promote study in United States (PHOTO)

The U.S. Embassy joined the EducationUSA 12th annual Alumni Fair at the Baku American Center on the campus of the Azerbaijan University of Languages on June 4.

The event provided an opportunity for prospective undergraduate and graduate students to learn about study opportunities at U.S. colleges and universities.

Azerbaijanis who studied in the United States were joined by U.S. diplomats at the Fair to talk with students, answer questions, and promote studying in the United States. The fair included representatives from more than 25 institutions of higher education in the United States including large state universities, community colleges, and liberal arts colleges. The alumni at the fair explained the multitude of choices for higher education study in the United States, and spoke about the variety of colleges and universities, encouraging the students to explore different choices to find a school that would be the best fit for each individual student.

U.S. Ambassador Earle (Lee) Litzenberger said while attending the event:

“I am a proud alumnus of Middlebury College, but, as I told many of the promising young students I met today, no matter which college or university in the United States they attend, they will see that nothing compares with an American education. The quality of the instruction, the power of the alumni network, and the ability to work in America all make study in the U.S. a tremendous opportunity. You only have to look at the prestigious positions our Azerbaijani alumni hold in this country to see how American study prepares students for life success.”

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 400 international student advising centers in more than 170 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States. EducationUSA is your official source on U.S. higher education.

The EducationUSA Advising Center in Baku is part of American Councils for International Education. EducationUSA, with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Baku, hosts two fairs each year: U.S. Higher Education Fair and EducationUSA Alumni Fair. In addition to these, EducationUSA supports the Sustainable Outreach Program and Competitive College Club.