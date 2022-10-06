Gas price in U.S. Los Angeles strikes record high three days in row

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached an all-time high in Los Angeles County in the U.S. West Coast on Wednesday for the third consecutive day, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the gas price for regular fuel increased by 0.5 cents overnight, ticking up to 6.494 U.S. dollars a gallon, which is 38 cents higher than a week ago and about 2.1 dollars higher than one year ago.

On Wednesday, the average gas price in California is 6.425 dollars per gallon, and nationwide the price is 3.831 dollars.

The Los Angeles Times said in a report Wednesday that unlike the nationwide rise in gas prices over the summer, the most recent spike is mostly confined to California and the West Coast since several oil refineries were shut down.