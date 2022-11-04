Record number of Latinos expected to vote in midterm elections in Arizona

PHOENIX, U.S., November 4. The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials estimate that 644,600 Latino voters will cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections in Arizona this year - a record number, Irasema Coronado, Ph.D, director and professor of the School of Transborder Studies at Arizona State University, said during the briefing on midterm elections for the international reporters in Phoenix. November 3, Trend reports.

She noted that 1.3 million Latinos are eligible to vote in Arizona, while for the US it is

34.5 million.

Around 25 percent of eligible voters in Arizona are Latinos, added the political scientist.

“About 53 percent of Latinos in Arizona lean Democratic, 28 percent lean Republican, 18 percent are undecided. Average age of Latino voter is 39 (US is 48). About 73 percent of Latino voters would not like to see Trump remain a national political figure. Latino Republicans view Trump in a more favorable manner than Democrats,” she said.

As for the top issues for Latinos, Coronado noted that economy comes first with 80 percent, health care 71 percent, education 70 percent, violent crime 70 percent, gun policy 66 percent, choice/abortion 57 percent, immigration 54 percent and climate change 54 percent.