2 teens dead, multiple injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

Two teenagers are dead, and several others are injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta Saturday, according to the Atlanta Police Department, Trend reports citing ABC News.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy are dead after a social media dispute escalated to gunfire at an apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. in a media briefing Saturday evening.

A 15-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy injured by gunfire were also transported to local hospitals, said the deputy chief. Their conditions were not specified, but one of the three victims was grazed by a bullet, according to Hampton Jr.

According to police, a dispute began on social media. At around 5 p.m. Saturday, a group of individuals who were armed arrived at the apartment where an argument began inside, said Hampton Jr. Another group of individuals, who were also armed, began shooting. The number of shooters is not currently known at this time, but authorities believe there were multiple.

"I hate being here, talking about kids and gunfire," said Hampton Jr. "It's just too many guns in the hands of our youth."

Police found the three injured inside of the apartment, and the two deceased outside, said Hampton Jr. At least two of the victims were Atlanta Public School students.

"This should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays," he said. "We have at least two families that will be planning for funerals."