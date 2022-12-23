Blinken, Wang Yi talk Ukraine situation, COVID

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the current situation in Ukraine, alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department press office revealed in a statement, Trend reports citing Teletrader.

According to the statement, the two sides talked about the threats the conflict in Eastern Europe might pose to "global security and economic stability." Furthermore, the two exchanged views on COVID-19, with Blinken stressing "the importance of transparency for the international community."

Blinken also underlined it is important "to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship."