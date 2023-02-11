US trying to find ways for dialogue with China on its military build-up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11. The US is trying to find ways for dialogue with China on its military build-up, Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security at the US State Department said, Trend reports.

Speaking during a special online briefing, Bonnie Denise Jenkins noted that China of course is building up its military capabilities, its nuclear arsenal.

“So, as I mentioned earlier, what we have been trying to do is find ways to have a dialogue with China, and to do this through what we call risk reduction or crisis management discussions. Just to sit around – sit across from the table with our Chinese counterparts and try to go through some ways in which we can add some transparency and confidence-building so that we have a better understanding of what’s happening over in China and their buildup of military capabilities. We haven’t been successful to date in that effort, but that is one that we have been trying to engage,” she said.

As for Ukraine, Bonnie Denise Jenkins said the US is eager to continue to provide the country what it needs.

“On the long-range weapons, I think the thing I’ll just say very briefly is just to reiterate what I said before, we continue to want to provide Ukraine what it needs. And so, we will look at – we will look at our equipment and what we provide accordingly,” she explained.

