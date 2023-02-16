Blinken to visit Türkiye to see US response to earthquake

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Türkiye on Sunday to see the response to the deadliest catastrophe in the country's history.

Blinken will be the highest-level US official to visit Türkiye since the earthquake, which devastated parts of the country as well as Syria last week, claiming tens of thousands of lives.

The State Department said on Wednesday that Blinken would visit Incirlik Air Base to “see first-hand US efforts to assist the Turkish authorities responding to the devastation caused by the February 6 earthquakes” before going to Ankara to meet his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Mr Blinken will stop in Germany for the Munich Security Conference before visiting Türkiye, and he plans to travel to Greece afterwards.