U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is set to visit Estonia on Thursday. During the visit, Austin will meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) in Tallinn, Trend reports citing ERR.

According to a Ministry of Defense press statement, support for Ukraine, defense cooperation between Estonia and the U.S., and issues related to NATO are all on the agenda during Austin's trip to Tallinn.