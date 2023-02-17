U.S. Embassy Announces Third Electric Vehicle

U.S. Embassy introduced the Embassy’s new addition to its fleet on February 17, 2023. The Embassy’s new electric vehicle is not only green, quiet, and fast, but also innovative and good for the environment. The U.S. Embassy is pleased to showcase this example of U.S. green technology and America’s innovative private sector’s commitment to advancing renewable energy.

This zero-emission vehicle was designed in California by Tesla. Tesla strives to apply a Silicon Valley business model to the automobile industry by rapidly developing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology.

CDA Hugo Guevara said, “I am very excited that we’re showcasing both American innovation and green technology while advancing our Embassy’s greening goals.”

The purchase of the third electric vehicle is in line with President Biden’s pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas pollution in half by 2030 by significantly increasing U.S. engagement in international climate efforts. President Biden also announced American leadership on clean cars, and he set an ambitious target of 50 percent of electric vehicle (EV) sale shares in the U.S. by 2030.

As global citizens, we can contribute to these efforts by taking small steps like carpooling, limiting driving and idling, biking, walking, and using electric vehicles.

