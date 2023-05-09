US to provide $1.2 bln military aid package to Ukraine, including air defense systems

The United States has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which totals up to $1.2 billion and includes additional air defense systems and munitions, the US Department of Defense said in a press release on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the document, the United States will procure capabilities from industry or partners and will provide them to Ukraine in order "to bolster its air defenses and sustain its artillery ammunition needs."

This package includes "additional air defense systems and munitions; equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems; ammunition for counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems; 155mm artillery rounds; commercial satellite imagery services; support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities."