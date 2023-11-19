BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Foreign Affairs magazine, one of the most influential foreign policy publications in the US, just published an article breaking down the ins and outs of the Ukraine war.

The authors of the article suggest Ukraine should face the reality that beating Russia is a long shot and should think about hitting the pause button on active combat.

At the same time, it throws out the idea that things could get better for Ukraine with a coordinated ceasefire and talks about territory after the 2024 US presidential elections. But, given we're a year away from those elections, there's a real risk that Ukraine might end up on the losing side. The article stresses the urgency of the United States teaming up with Ukraine pronto, preparing a fresh strategy that matches the current military and political scene.

And here's the kicker – the US, which used to have Ukraine's back, now seems to be nudging towards surrender. After pouring billions into arming Ukraine, the US is pushing for a new strategy that suggests Ukraine can't go it alone without backing from the US, UN, and EU. The Foreign Affairs mag, known for echoing White House sentiments, hints at a possible readiness to basically leave Ukraine to the mercy of fate. This is just another example of the US playing a double game.