Iran to face further sanctions from US Treasury

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will unveil new sanctions against Iran at the annual conference of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, Trend reports.

According to the report, Yellen will encourage her peers at the meeting to take similar actions in their respective countries.

The US Treasury Department, in collaboration with its partners, will employ sanctions to restrict the Iranian regime's actions.

To note, since 1979, the US has imposed a variety of economic, trade, scientific, and military sanctions against Iran. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a Treasury Department agency, administers US economic sanctions.

