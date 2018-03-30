The job fair for physically disabled students at UNEC

On May 5, will be held the job fair for physically disabled studentds jointly organized by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and UNEC.

The goal of holding the fair, which will be attended by the government agencies, local and foreign companies, namely is ensuring the employment of young people, one of the main priorities of the socio-economic policy pursued by the President Ilham Aliyev.

One of the main directions of the President’s policy on the development of the social sphere is to create the inclusive environment for young people with disabilites that provides access to services in all spheres and allows them to be equitable.

The special programs are being implemented in our country to develop the inclusive education system in line with the international standards. The State Program for the Development of the Inclusive Education for the Persons with Disabilies in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2018-2024- years approved by the the Head of State is also envisaged providing the equal access to education for all persons with disabilities on all levels of education, to create the unobtructed environment for their education and employment.

The physically disabled students, along with the UNEC, the students of bachelor’s and master’s degree level and alumni of other higher education institutions can partcipate in the job fair, as well, by sending their CV-s to the e-mail address: mezun@unec.edu.az. The electronic CV database will be created and presented to the relevant ministries, organizations and companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news