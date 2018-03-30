The job fair for physically disabled students at UNEC

30 March 2018 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

On May 5, will be held the job fair for physically disabled studentds jointly organized by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and UNEC.

The goal of holding the fair, which will be attended by the government agencies, local and foreign companies, namely is ensuring the employment of young people, one of the main priorities of the socio-economic policy pursued by the President Ilham Aliyev.

One of the main directions of the President’s policy on the development of the social sphere is to create the inclusive environment for young people with disabilites that provides access to services in all spheres and allows them to be equitable.

The special programs are being implemented in our country to develop the inclusive education system in line with the international standards. The State Program for the Development of the Inclusive Education for the Persons with Disabilies in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2018-2024- years approved by the the Head of State is also envisaged providing the equal access to education for all persons with disabilities on all levels of education, to create the unobtructed environment for their education and employment.

The physically disabled students, along with the UNEC, the students of bachelor’s and master’s degree level and alumni of other higher education institutions can partcipate in the job fair, as well, by sending their CV-s to the e-mail address: mezun@unec.edu.az. The electronic CV database will be created and presented to the relevant ministries, organizations and companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
UNEC launches summer school together with Siegen University (PHOTO)
Society 29 March 11:49
Unusual Novruz presents of UNEC students to Jojug Marjanli (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 19 March 17:04
Novruz festivity at UNEC- teachers and students competed
Azerbaijan 16 March 15:07
UNEC updates forecast of world oil prices for “Azeri Light” oil
Society 13 March 15:34
UNEC students' mission - Formation of international image of capital UNEC (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 13 March 13:30
Belarusian education reps: “UNEC has created new economic education model” (PHOTO)
Society 12 March 15:20
Thomson Reuters: “UNEC is successfully integrating into the world science environment”
Azerbaijan 12 March 13:14
Scientific Council meeting held at UNEC (PHOTO)
Society 28 February 13:02
Training courses at UNEC: “Basic trends of modern tax administration” (PHOTO)
Society 28 February 10:39
Play performed by UNEC students: “26 years without Khojaly” (PHOTO)
Society 23 February 15:03
UNEC is on par with 250 leading universities (PHOTO)
Society 21 February 13:04
Project for entrants – “One-day student”
Society 21 February 12:07
To attention of students: Business idea competition begins
Society 20 February 11:58
UNEC Winter school ends
Society 12 February 09:52
Istanbul University professor: Academic ethics of UNEC should be studied (PHOTO)
Society 7 February 19:42
Professor of Istanbul University: “The academic ethics of UNEC should be studied” (PHOTO)
Society 7 February 10:15
World university scientists at UNEC – teaching materials adapted to int’l standards
Society 6 February 12:46
UNEC scientists - winners of int'l grant competition
Society 1 February 10:47