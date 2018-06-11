Azerbaijani people in Georgia choose UNEC (PHOTO)

The academic-teaching staff of UNEC visited the Azerbaijani schools in Georgia.

The goal of the visit, realized by the support of the State Committee on Affairs with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is to support the Azerbaijani people living in Georgia to get education in their mother tongue, to inspire our compatriots to get higher education and to inform the high school graduates about the UNEC.

The delegation led by the head of the chair the “Economy of the Enterprise”, the associated professor Ali Hajıyev met with the pupils of senior classes of secondary schools in Bolnisi and Dmanisi regions of the Republic of Georgia. İn the meeting, the pupils were informed about the UNEC, the largest economy-oriented university in the region. İt was noted that, the admission of citizens of foreign countries to the UNEC, the only higher education institution in Azerbaijan, providing the education in 4 languages had been completely electrified. The applicants submit the required documents electronically and in case of meeting the relevant requirements they are eligible for education at UNEC.

The simplifying the UNEC admission process attracted the attention of pupils. They were interested in the specialties taught at UNEC. The dual degree program and exchange programs implemented with the influential universities of the world caused the interest of the pupils. The pupils called the Intra-university Dual Degree program the indispensable opportunity for students to master two qualifications within four years.

Within the framework of the visit, our compatriots were given the detailed information about the masters degree programs of UNEC, as well. İt was noted that, in the International Center of UNEC for Master’s degree level Education and Doctorate Studies, meeeting the modern requirements 11 specialties and 39 specializations were taught in 4 languages. The students of the Center can get along with the diploma of UNEC, the diplomas of prestigious universities of Europe and Turkey.

During the meetings, the video presentation of the UNEC was demonstrated and the questions were answered. After getting acquainted with the educational opportunites at the largest economy oriented university of the South Caucasus, the participants of the meeting expressed their desire to become the UNEC student.

