Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan mull draft roadmap to expand co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Working Group consisting of representatives of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan held a meeting in the format of a video conference on July 27 to discuss the draft "road map" for expanding cooperation between the three countries in trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, ICT, customs and border spheres, Trend reports referring to the press service of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Speaking at the meeting, the Head of the Working Group from Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said that in accordance with the instructions given at the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, held on July 2 through videoconferencing, the Azerbaijani side has prepared a draft “road map” on expanding and deepening cooperation between the three countries in various fields.

The meeting participants held exchange of opinions on the current status and further development of cooperation between the countries, mainly in the transport and logistics spheres.

The working group from Afghanistan was led by Ajmal Ahmadi, acting chairman of the Central Bank, and from Turkmenistan - by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bayramgeldi Ovezov.