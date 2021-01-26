Ministry discloses number of mines neutralized by Azerbaijani, Russian sappers in Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A group of pyrotechnic engineers from the Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of Russia, together with employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, continue the operation to clear the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend on Jan. 26.

During the joint activity, search work has been carried out on an area of ​​more than nine hectares, three hectares have been completely cleared. During this period, 340 mines and three unexploded ordnance were found. Some 195 out of those mines are antipersonnel mines, 145 - anti-tank mines.