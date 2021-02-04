New engineering machinery and equipment delivered from Turkey to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

On the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, activities in the improvement of logistic support of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army, acceleration of mine-clearance operations in the liberated territories, and strengthening of security measures are being continued, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

Within the scope of these activities, part of the engineering machinery and equipment that meet modern requirements were delivered from Turkey to our country.

The machinery and equipment will be transferred into the armament of Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units stationed in liberated territories to get involved in the work on clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance of human settlements, including lands suitable for sowing.