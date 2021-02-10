Azerbaijan to take part in global study on combination of two COVID-19 vaccines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan's participation in an international study of a combination of two vaccines against the coronavirus (COVID-19) can be assessed as a big contribution of the country to the fight against the pandemic and the solution of the global problem, Yazgul Abdiyeva, Ph.D. in medicine, told Trend.

According to Abdiyeva, the cooperation of Azerbaijan, which is constantly striving to take part in solving global problems, with international organizations in this direction has always been successful.

As an example, the expert cited the fact that Azerbaijan will participate in the study of a combination of two vaccines – ‘Sputnik V’ and a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford.

“According to the new agreement, clinical trials of these vaccines will be carried out in Azerbaijan. The research is aimed at evaluating the immunogenicity and safety of the combined use of the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine and the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford. The research program will last six months in several countries. It is planned to involve 100 volunteers from each country in the study,” she stressed.

“This study is a vivid example of the successful policy of cooperation between Azerbaijan and international organizations. I believe that our country will take an active part in this study. The results of international projects implemented by our country also give us grounds to believe in this,” added Abdieva.