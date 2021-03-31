Various services to be rendered to families of martyrs, war vets in DOST centers across Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Various services will be rendered to families of martyrs and veterans of war in DOST centers in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of DOST Agency Farid Mammadov told Trend on March 31.

The mission of DOST Agency is to improve the welfare of the population, to increase public care for vulnerable groups, to use innovative solutions to achieve this goal.

“A presentation of the "Unified Coordination Center" program will be held at the DOST Center #4,” chairman of the board added.

"The services in the field of social protection, employment and labor relations will be rendered to the families of martyrs and veterans of war," Mammadov said.