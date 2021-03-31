Memory of victims of March 31 – genocide of Azerbaijanis revered in Shusha city (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

A remembrance ceremony related to the March 31 – the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis was held in Shusha city with the participation of the Azerbaijani servicemen, Trend reports on March 31 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The memory of the victims of the genocide was revered, the success of the policy pursued by national leader Heydar Aliyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to bring the truth about the events to the attention of the world community was highlighted and the work carried out in this sphere was stressed at the event.