Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO)
KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, Apr.17
By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:
Members of Azerbaijan’s Albanian-Udi Christian religious community have visited Tugh village of Khojavand district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.
According to the bureau, within the visit, the community members made a pilgrimage to the local ancient Albanian temple.
They have also performed here a religious ceremony on the occasion of Easter.
The Albanian-Udi Christian religious community is the successor to the Albanian Autocephalous Apostolic Church in the Caucasus.
Azerbaijan had liberated the Tugh village from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).
Latest
Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Potential areas of Turkmenistan’s interaction within Visegrad Group+Central Asia framework identified
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)
Meeting of EU special rep with so-called "FM of Karabakh" promotes separatism, says Azerbaijani expert
Relations between Russia, Azerbaijan attain degree of strategic alliance - Federation Council Chair of Russian Federal Assembly
Relations within CIS IA to make comprehensive partnership ties more profound among member states - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (PHOTO)
Photo capturing reaction to relative's death in Armenian attack on Azerbaijani Ganja named ‘Media Photo of Year’ in Turkey