Search for missing servicemen continues – Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

Trend:

The Ganja, Tartar, Karabakh, Fuzuli military prosecutors have initiated criminal cases since September 27, 2020 in connection with the facts of unleashing and waging aggressive war by Armenian armed formations against Azerbaijan, murder of two or more people on the basis of national hostility, as well as other crimes under Articles 100.1, 100.2, 116.0.7, 120.2.12 and others of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office told Trend on April 20.

Special centers were established in Fuzuli, Beylagan, Barda, Yevlakh districts and Ganja city to examine the bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen killed in battles and prepare their remains for burial in accordance with religious and spiritual traditions.

To date, the bodies have been examined and 2,889 martyrs have been identified. Some 1,481 of those deceased were identified through expertise (379 - through DNA analysis, 1,022 - by matching fingerprints).

After the announcement of the ceasefire regime after the Second Karabakh war, it was revealed that 386 Azerbaijani servicemen were missing.

By interrogating witnesses and checking their testimony on the spot, as well as using other data, the locations and burial places of the bodies of 362 missing servicemen have been established.

The bodies of the Azerbaijani martyrs were exhumed, removed from these territories, examined, identified and handed over to their relatives.

Currently, search groups are trying to find 24 missing servicemen in Tartar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend and Khojaly districts, as well as in Shusha city.

The search work in the direction of the Murov ridge has been postponed until there are favorable weather conditions.

Moreover, the likelihood of releasing Azerbaijani servicemen from captivity and the possibility of finding their bodies on the opposite side is being checked.

The public will be kept informed of the results from time to time.