Collection of notes of works by Azerbaijani composers prepared by Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented at Shusha Music Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
The Ebedi imzalar collection, prepared by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and consisting of notes of works by outstanding representatives of the Azerbaijani composing school, was presented at Azerbaijan’s Shusha Music Festival, Trend reports on May 12.
