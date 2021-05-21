Azerbaijani soldier dies in non-combat conditions in Kalbajar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani soldier Elmir Shukurov died in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district in non-combat conditions, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The information disseminated on social networks that an Azerbaijani soldier was allegedly killed in Shusha does not correspond to reality.

A criminal case has been filed on the fact. The investigation is underway.