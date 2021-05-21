Azerbaijani soldier dies in non-combat conditions in Kalbajar district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Azerbaijani soldier Elmir Shukurov died in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district in non-combat conditions, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The information disseminated on social networks that an Azerbaijani soldier was allegedly killed in Shusha does not correspond to reality.
A criminal case has been filed on the fact. The investigation is underway.
Latest
We are pleased to reach finals of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition - Azerbaijani athletes
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation secretary-general addresses participants of 9th World Age Group Competitions in Baku
UK is long-standing partner, champion of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and independence - British Minister
We want to expand cooperation with British companies, as companies from friendly country - President Aliyev
Opportunity opened up in South Caucasus to unblock all economic, transport communications - Russian FM
Finalists in individual program among men at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku announced