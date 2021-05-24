Strong media required today – Turkey’s Albayrak Media Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Strong media is required today, head of the Turkish Albayrak Media Group Omer Karaca said.

Karaca made the remark at the presentation of the TURKIC.World first digital project, developed by Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports on May 24.

“I think that our cooperation will be important for Azerbaijan and Turkey,” the head of the Albayrak Media Group added. “The TURKIC.World media platform will become an important means of bringing the truth of the Turkic world to the international community.”

"During the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from the Armenian occupation,” Karaca said. “We brought Azerbaijan's fair position to the international community through our media structures and we keep this issue in the center of attention throughout the world."