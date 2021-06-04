Second Practice Session of Formula 1 in Baku to begin soon (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session has started at 14:30 (GMT+4) and is about to end in Baku as part of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

Eleven teams took part in the session, which will be followed by the Second Practice Session of Formula 1.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan started in Baku on June 4 and will last until June 6.