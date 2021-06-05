Azerbaijan to lift restrictions for Russian and Turkish citizens traveling to country (UPDATE)

Title changed:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made a decision to phase out the requirement on obtaining special permits for visiting Azerbaijan by citizens of a number of states with a stable pandemic situation, Trend reports citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

From June 10, citizens of Russia and Turkey will be able to arrive in Azerbaijan by air.

At the same time, the epidemiological situation is stabilizing in a number of countries around the world. In this regard, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made a decision to phase out the requirement to obtain special permits for visiting Azerbaijan by citizens of a number of states with a stable epidemiological situation, as in Azerbaijan.

Thus, at the initial stage, taking into account the positive dynamics of the epidemiological situation, citizens of Russia and Turkey from June 10 will be able to travel to Azerbaijan by air, subject to the following conditions:

- for passengers over 18 years of age, an official document issued by the relevant country (COVID passport) on full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, and an official document confirming a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 completed in no more than 72 hours is required before departure;

- for passengers aged 1 to 18 years - the presence of an official document confirming a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19, passed no more than 72 hours before departure.

Furthermore, from June 10, the validity of an official document confirming a negative PCR test for COVID-19 for all passengers over 1 year old to enter Azerbaijan will be extended from 48 to 72 hours. For children under one year old, a COVID passport or document confirming a negative PCR test for COVID-19 is not required.

All airlines operating direct flights to Azerbaijan must register only passengers whose documents for a flight to the country meet the relevant requirements. Otherwise, these passengers won’t be allowed to enter the country and will be sent back by the return flight at the expense of the air carrier.

The issue of granting permission to enter Azerbaijan without special permission by air for citizens of other countries in the near future is also being considered, based on the epidemiological situation in the countries and the level of vaccination of the population, added the Operational Headquarters.

